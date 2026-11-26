Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has been proposed to take the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Deputy Party Leader role.

Speaking on Thursday, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa said that the National Management Committee recommended Salasya and former minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa to deputize him.

Wamalwa said the proposed changes were intended to strengthen DAP-K’s leadership as it reorganises its structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Management has recommended the elevation of PK Salasya to the position of deputy party leader, and this recommendation shall be going to the National Executive Council next week, where we will effect changes to invigorate the leadership of our party,” Wamalwa said.

Further, Wamalwa disclosed that the party would propose two additional deputy party leaders, bringing the number of new appointments under consideration to four.

The DAP-K party leader said the full list would be made public after the party’s relevant organs consider the proposed changes.

The changes come after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who previously served as a Deputy Party Leader, announced his departure from the party.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, who also served as a DAP-K Deputy Party Leader, left the party in January 2026 and aligned himself with the broad-based government.

On Sunday, November 22, Natembeya disclosed that he fell out with Wamalwa after disagreements over managing DAP-K.

Governor Natembeya explained that he proposed that the party be rebranded and allowed to use it to consolidate support in the Western region.

“I told Eugene I have done a bit of work and the people are accepting. Can I be given the mandate to rebrand this party? You can be the presidential candidate and play at the national level, while I play at the regional level because, in Kenya, politics is regional,” said Natembeya.