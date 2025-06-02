Peter Salasya Speaks Out After Police Chase in Nandi stating “You Can’t Outrun the Truth!”

KDRTV News – Nandi County: Mumias East MP Peter Salasya is once again making headlines after reportedly being chased by a government Land Cruiser in Nandi County on Saturday, May 31, during what he described as a peaceful campaign tour.

Taking to social media after the incident, Salasya launched a fearless attack on President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, accusing him and the current regime of weaponizing state machinery against opposition voices.

“So while Farouk was busy turning Malava into a circus ring — forcing grown men to dance before him like schoolchildren — I was being chased like a wanted criminal,” Salasya wrote.

In a devastating statement, the youthful MP condemned what he termed as a growing wave of political intimidation and fear-mongering orchestrated by the state. According to Salasya, the hostile reception he faced in the Rift Valley, President Ruto’s home thrown out, reflects deep insecurity within the ruling class.

“You waste fuel, drivers, security detail, and time chasing shadows — and you call that leadership? That’s not power. That’s paranoia,” he said. Salasya’s remarks underscore what he believes is a rising panic within Kenya Kwanza, especially with the political winds seemingly shifting ahead of the 2027 General Elections.



“Kenya is not a private estate. I don’t need permission to be a Kenyan… In 2027, no Land Cruiser will carry you back into office,” he warned adamantly. The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning the misuse of state security apparatus to frustrate political opponents. Salasya vowed to continue engaging Kenyans across all counties, stating that no amount of intimidation would silence him.

As the 2027 race slowly takes shape, the incident serves as a clear- cut reminder that Kenya’s political landscape is becoming increasingly charged and unpredictable in the country.

