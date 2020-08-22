‘Poisoned’ Putin Critic Arrives In Germany For Treatment While In Coma

(KDRTV)-Supposedly poisoned Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived in Germany from Siberia for medical treatment

KDRTV notes that the great President Putin critic fell into a coma after drinking what his supporters speculated was a poisoned tea during a flight from Moscow on Thursday, August 20.

The followers are blaming authorities of trying to veil what transpired

Initially, the Doctors who were treating Mr. Navalny in Omsk, on Friday, had maintained that he was too ill to be moved to Germany for further treatment

Read also: Rwanda Opposition Leader Jailed For 10 Years

They, however, they later okayed his transfer to Germany after declaring that his condition was stable for flight, and his wife Julia accompanied him.

Mr. Navalny`s medical evacuation flight, catered for by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, landed at Tegel airport in Berlin. He will be moved to the Charite hospital for treatment

“Massive thanks to everyone for their support. The struggle for Alexei’s life and health is just beginning,” Navalny`s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh tweeted.

However, Ms. Kira censured doctors for delaying the approval of flight despite the fact the plane and right documents had been set since Friday morning.

The doctors also said that they are making the decision to transfer him after pressure form family and relatives

“As we’re in possession of a request from relatives to permit him to be transported somewhere, we have now taken the decision that we do not object to his transfer to another in-patient facility,” Dr Kalinichenko said.

At the same time, the doctors at Omsk announced that no poison was found in Navalny`s blood and that his situation could have emerged from a “metabolic disorder” occasioned by low blood sugar

The doctors also said that an industrial chemical had been found n his skin and hair.

KDRTV understands that the opposition leaders in April 2017 were taken to hospital after an antiseptic green dye was splashed on his face in Moscow.

Read also: AU, UN Joins Global Condemnation Of Mali Coup

In July 2019, Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in prison after calling for illegal protests; in December 2019, Mr. Navalny`s offices were raided by Russian security forces using power tools to gain entry.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases.