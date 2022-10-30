Police Officers Who Teargassed President Ruto in 2020 Reach Out to Gachagua, Ask to be Forgiven

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that police officers who teargassed president Ruto at a church service in Kenol, Muranga have asked for forgiveness.

Speaking on Sunday, during an interdenominational prayer service at Karigu-ini in Murang’a, the second in command stated that the officers reached out to him on Saturday night revealing that they were sent to attack Ruto back in October 2020.

“The police and the administrative officers who were instructed to throw teargas at you, at our Bishops, they reached out to me last night and asked for forgiveness because walitumika vibaya and it was not their wish to cause the disgrace,” he said.

The former Mathira MP apologized to President Ruto on behalf of the region over the incident.

“Your Excellency, you were our visitor and because you were shamed on behalf of the leaders and residents of Mt Kenya region, we ask for forgiveness. Please find it in your heart to forgive us,” Gachagua said.

The DP also apologized to the clergy adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration will protect the freedom of worship.

“Our churches and clergy will get the respect they deserve from the government,” he said.

“To our church leaders, you know the tear gas would not have been thrown into a church if the President and we had not been here… We would like the church to forgive us for that disgrace of the altar in a holy place,” he added.

President Ruto had on October 4 2020 been attacked while attending a Harambee at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Kenol.

A group of young men got into the church shortly after Ruto’s arrival and threw stones into the compound. This forced police to throw teargasses at politicians who were attending the function.

