Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Police Officers Who Teargassed President Ruto in 2020 Reach Out to Gachagua, Ask to be Forgiven

By

Published

teargas protest

teargas

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that police officers who teargassed president Ruto at a church service in Kenol, Muranga have asked for forgiveness.

Speaking on Sunday, during an interdenominational prayer service at Karigu-ini in Murang’a, the second in command stated that the officers reached out to him on Saturday night revealing that they were sent to attack Ruto back in October 2020.

“The police and the administrative officers who were instructed to throw teargas at you, at our Bishops, they reached out to me last night and asked for forgiveness because walitumika vibaya and it was not their wish to cause the disgrace,” he said.

3a4cb269f6ee4e0f86b6d8a7689868e6

Dp Gachagua

The former Mathira MP apologized to President Ruto on behalf of the region over the incident.

“Your Excellency, you were our visitor and because you were shamed on behalf of the leaders and residents of Mt Kenya region, we ask for forgiveness. Please find it in your heart to forgive us,” Gachagua said.

The DP also apologized to the clergy adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration will protect the freedom of worship.

“Our churches and clergy will get the respect they deserve from the government,” he said.

“To our church leaders, you know the tear gas would not have been thrown into a church if the President and we had not been here… We would like the church to forgive us for that disgrace of the altar in a holy place,” he added.

President Ruto had on October 4 2020 been attacked while attending a Harambee at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Kenol.

A group of young men got into the church shortly after Ruto’s arrival and threw stones into the compound. This forced police to throw teargasses at politicians who were attending the function.

Also Read: Ruto was the Target of Murang’a Chaos, Fresh Details Reveal

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019