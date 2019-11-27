Political Genius? President Uhuru Kenyatta the Biggest Winner in BBI Report

A lot has been said about President Uhuru Kenyatta since the March 2018 handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga. Uhuru faced a tough time balancing between his brother Raila and his deputy William Ruto. Ruto’s camp believed that the handshake was meant to give Raila the 2022 presidency through the back door.

The handshake gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was allegedly meant to recommend for a referendum to change the constitution and create a parliamentary system of government with a powerful Prime Minister. The President lost touch with his Mt Kenya backyard with politicians from the region accusing him of neglecting them. The handshake created two factions of Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga in the ruling Jubilee Party.

Ahead of the launch of the BBI report on Tuesday, Ruto’s camp had vowed to oppose any changes with the DP saying Kenyans should not be intimated to support the report. Raila ‘s camp had promised a political tsunami that will sweep all those opposing the report. Early this month during a political rally in Kibra, the former Prime Minister paraded a team that included Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru. This was the 2022 dream team.

Before receiving the BBI report, Uhuru had met Mt Kenya Politicians at the Sagana Lodge where he told them he knew what he was doing. He told them he had not left the Jubilee Party as some of the Mt Kenya members were propagating.

And it is true Uhuru knew what he was doing. Uhuru was bound to receive the report with Raila on Tuesday, but he intentionally invited Ruto to the State House meeting.

Immediately after the report was made public, Ruto allies who had been opposing it changed tune and are now fully behind it. This means both Raila and Ruto are now backing the report, first win for Uhuru in this delicate balancing act between his deputy and his brother.

When Hon Raila was shouting himself hoarse about the content of the BBI he just had ZERO Idea/Intel on the true content. When Hon Ruto was threatening brimstone and fire about the BBI he had ZERO idea/Intel on the true content. Only H.E Uhuru was in the loop…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zGHDjhuaG1 — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) November 27, 2019

The BBI was set to give President Uhuru a legacy as he leaves office after 10 years. Uhuru has been criticized for employing the old despite the high rates of youth unemployment. BBI has proposed minimizing of taxation on new and medium businesses by giving them a tax holiday of at least seven years. This will be one way of empowering the unemployed youth.

On matters corruption, which has almost crippled the Jubilee Government, Uhuru can leave a legacy if the BBI is implemented since it proposes that 5% of the money recovered from proceeds of corruption be given to whistleblowers. This will make more people condemn the vice. The taskforce also recommends that public funds should be barred from doing business with the government.

From the look of things, Uhuru is the biggest winner in the report since it will enable him to leave behind a united country when he retires.

