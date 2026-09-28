Political Leaders Unite to Mourn Mwalimu Jackson Karua, Father of Martha Karua

Nairobi — People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua is mourning her father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua, who died on Sunday, just hours after she visited him at his home in Kirinyaga County.

Karua announced his death in a statement on Sunday, September 27. She said she and her siblings had spent time with him earlier that day.

“I went to Kirinyaga to visit my father. My siblings and I spent time with him and sang his favourite gospel hymn, never knowing it would be our last song together,” she said.

The news reached her as she headed home. “On my way back to Nairobi, I received the news that my beloved father had breathed his last,” she said.

“A loving father, steady, generous, and present”

Karua described her father as a principled man and a teacher who believed in character, education and doing what is right. She said he had backed her from her school days, through her legal career and into public life.

“My father believed in me long before I had achieved anything worth celebrating. From my school days, through my career in law, and through the many chapters of my public life. He remained one of my strongest supporters, always proud, always encouraging, and always in my corner,” she said.

“To us, above all, he was a loving father, steady, generous, and present. He gave us not only his love but also the values by which he lived, and in doing so, left us a legacy far greater than words can capture,” she added.

She also spoke about how hard it is to lose a parent. “There is never really an age at which you are prepared to say goodbye to someone who has been part of your life from the very beginning,” she said.

“I will miss his voice, his counsel, his encouragement, and the quiet reassurance of knowing that he was there,” Karua said.

Tributes pour in

Leaders from the government and the opposition have since sent their condolences.

President William Ruto described the late Karua as a dedicated teacher who devoted his life to teaching and service, and who touched generations through his work.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta said the late Karua’s life was defined by principled leadership, dedication to education, strong character and love for his family. “At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayer is that the Karua family finds strength, comfort and peace in the memories they shared with him and in the enduring legacy he leaves behind,” he said.

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi wrote: “My dear sister Martha, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family following the passing of your beloved father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua.”

Former Chief Justice David Maraga said Karua had often spoken of her father as a role model who instilled honesty, respect and hard work in her. “Kenya has seen those values in her courage and integrity throughout her public life,” he said.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi also sent a message. “Dad leaves a strong legacy and a daughter who has a whole chapter in the book called Kenya,” he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah were also among those who sent messages of condolence.

Burial plans

Former Cabinet minister Eugene Wamalwa said he had condoled with Karua and her family, and that preparations were under way for the burial on Saturday. “Preparations are on for his internment on Saturday and we pray that the Good Lord gives them strength to bear this great Loss,” he said in a post on X. The family has not yet issued an official statement on the arrangements.