‘Political Tourists Will Not Help Kibra’- States Moses Kuria As He Unveils His Preferred Candidate In The By-election

Outspoken Gatundu South Jubilee legislator Moses Kuria has openly declared his support for an ODM candidate in the forthcoming Kibra by-elections set for November 7th 2019.

Moses Kuria’s move comes a day after footballer McDonald Mariga was officially unveiled as the Jubilee flagbearer for the Kibra parliamentary seat that was left vacant after the untimely demise of the former MP Ken Okoth.

According to Moses Kuria, political tourists and slum tourists are being imposed on the people of Kibra and therefore they won’t help the residents in any way after winning the elections.

Moses Kuria announced his support for Benson Musungu who is seeking to win the by-election on an ODM ticket.

“The problem with Kibra constituency has been political tourism and slum tourism. My late friend Ken Okoth was born in Kibra hence his deep passion to uplift the lives of Kibra people. I have challenged my friend Ronnie Osumba to create a Born In Kibera movement to bring together people who manage to break off from the challenges of Kibra and make it in life to go back and help Kibra lift from the yoke of poverty. Political tourists and slum tourists will not help Kibra. The person I vouch for to take over from where Ken left is another Born In Kibra, Benson Musungu,” wrote Moses Kuria.

The Kibra seat has also attracted legendary reggae Dj Kriss Darling who is also seeking to clinch the ODM ticket to spearhead Kibra Constituency’s agenda in Parliament.