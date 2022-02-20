Powerful Politicians Who Could Make William Ruto President in the August Polls

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s powerful inner circle that he is relying on to make him President in the August polls.

While speaking in Tharaka Nithi on Saturday, February 19, DP William Ruto asked the locals if professor Kindiki could join the Ruto inner circle.

“Watu wa Tharaka Nithi, huyu muungwana anaitwa Kindiki anatosha kufanya kazi na mimi na hawa viongozi wengine katika kupanga mambo ya serikali? Anatosha ama hatoshi?” he posed.

Kindiki has so far withdrawn for the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial race after the incumbent governor defected to UDA.

Kindiki has now joined a section of legislators who are not actively campaigning in their regions but have been assisting the DP with his campaign.

Ruto’s pointmen in Mt Kenya include Rigathi Gachagua, Wahome, Kimani Ichungwa, Ndindi Nyoro, Anne Waiguru and Alice Wahome.

Ruto’s close allies in Nairobi include Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, while in Ukambani they are UDA chairman Johnson Muthama, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), and Nimrod Mbai of Kitui East.

Also Read

He has Salim Mvurya (Kwale Governor) and Hassan Omar on the Coast.Others include Malindi MPs Aisha Jumwa, Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Khatib Mwashetani (Lungalunga), and Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula are heading the troops in Western, while Boni Khalwale (former Kakamega Senator), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega Senator), and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali are at the lower level.

Other regional leaders in the UDA hierarchy include Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), and Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

In the Rift Valley, the troops include Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko, Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito, and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.