President Museveni Apologizes to Kenyans, Reveals Why He Promoted His Son Muhoozi to General 

Ugandan President Has apologized to Kenya over the recent remarks that his son General Muhoozi Kameirubaga posted on Twitter about Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday October 5, President Museveni revealed that he had talked to William Ruto over his son’s remarks.

“Dear Ugandans, the brotherly people of Kenya, and all East Africans. I greet all of you. I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for the tweets sent by General Muhoozi,”

“It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” he stated.

He went on to say that the only legitimate platform where such matters might be aired is the African Union’s Peer Review Mechanism or confidential conversations between Presidents of the East African Community and the African Union.

“The only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among us or EAC and AU for not public comments.” Museveni said.

On why he promoted his son to become General, Museveni stated that Muhoozi has made some positive contributions.

“I promoted him because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make. This is a time-tested formula discourage the negative and encourage the positive.

“Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya. I know for a fact that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan-Africanist,” Museveni explained.

Also Read: Kenyans Mount Pressure on President Ruto to Act on Muhoozi’s Threats