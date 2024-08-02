Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Adresses Recent UDA Party Infights

President William Ruto on Friday, August 2 broke his silence in the recent wrangles being witnessed in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking in Tiaty, Baringo County, President Ruto called for an end to leadership wrangles within the ruling party.

The Head of State noted that the UDA party infighting was undermining peace and called on UDA officials to stop unnecessary competition.

“There is no need for petty competition even within our UDA party. I want to tell them to stop the chaos. Let us stop internal competition within the party and ensure that we unite all Kenyans to move our nation of Kenya forward,” said President Ruto.

His remarks followed the ousting of former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as Secretary General of the party.

Malala was on Friday morning replaced by Hassan Omar in the position in an interim basis following a UDA NEC meeting.

“The National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary-General on an interim basis. The appointment of Hon. Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” UDA stated.

The changes followed drama at the  UDA party’s headquarters in Ngiong Road Nairobi, where Joe Khalende declared himself secretary-general, leading to chaos when he was attacked and ejected by supporters of Malala.

Malala has found himself in the crosshairs of members in recent weeks, with some accusing him of standing up for agendas that are not supported by the party.

The former Senator on Monday led a section of young leaders to a meeting in Kakamega County where they discussed the future of the Western region following the recent political changes that have seen Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s allies joining the cabinet.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala Kicked Out As UDA Secretary General

