President Ruto Appoints 14 New Principal Secretaries

President William Ruto on Thursday made changes to his government by appointing 14 persons to serve as Principal Secretaries in various ministries.

In a statement, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the changes are in accordance with recommendations of the Public Service Commission.

“These changes are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy, as well as to address challenges affecting Kenya’s social fabric. Collectively, the changes seek to further accelerate the implementation of the Administration’s seminal socioeconomic blue-print, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” read the statement in part.

President Ruto appointed former KMPDU Secretary General Oluga Fredrick Ouma as the new PS for Medical Services at the Ministry of Health.

Former ODM-nominated Senator Judith Pareno as the Justice, Human Rights & Constitutional Affairs PS at the Office of the Attorney General & State Department for Justice.

Former Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Wanjiru Karugu was appointed as PS for the State Department for East African Community (EAC) Affairs.

Other appointments include; Jane Kare Imbunya (State Department for Public Service & Human Capital Development), Regina Akoth Ombam (State Department for Trade), Cyrell Wagunda Odede (State Department for Public Investments & Assets Management), Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim (State Department for National Government Co-ordination/ Office of the Prime Cabinet-Secretary), Bonface Makokha (State Department for Economic Planning), Abdulrazak Shaukat (State Department for Science, Research & Innovation), Stephen Isaboke (State Department for Broadcasting & Telecommunications), Michael Lenasalon (State Department for Devolution), Fikirini Katoi Kahindi Jacobs (State Department for Youth Affairs), CPA Carren Ageng’o Achieng (State Department for Children Welfare Services) and Aden Abdi Millah (State Department for Shipping & Maritime Affairs).

At the same time, President Ruto moved PS Julius Bitok from Immigration to the State Department for Basic Education.

Belio Kipsang who was in the State Department for Basic Education was moved to the State Department for Immigration & Citizen Services.

PS Elijah Mwangi was moved to the State Department for Sports, Harry Kimtai to the State Department for Mining, Ismael Madey to the Department for Special Programmes and Teresiah Mbaika to the State Department for Aviation & Aerospace Development.