President Ruto Appoints Outgoing Kenyan Ambassador To US Lazarus Amayo To New Role

President William Ruto has appointed outgoing Kenyan Ambassador to the United States Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy for African Union institutional reforms.

In a statement from State House, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the appointment is aimed at supporting the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs in steering the President’s unique mandate as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform

“To support the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs in steering the President’s unique mandate as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform, the Head of State has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Ambassador Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy of the African Union Champion for Institutional Reforms,” read the statement in part.

The Special Envoy is expected to play a critical role in driving AU’s institutional reforms in liaison with the State Department for Foreign Affairs and the African Union institutions.

Ambassador Amayo has previously held several senior public positions, among them; Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2018-2020), High Commissioner of Kenya to the United Kingdom (2014-2018), the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Commonwealth Organization.

The special envoy designate previously served as the Director for Europe and Commonwealth Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (2010-2014), High Commissioner of Kenya to Zambia and Malawi and Permanent Representative to COMESA (2006-2010).

Amayo also served as Kenya’s High Commissioner to India with concurrent accreditation to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Singapore (1999-2004).

