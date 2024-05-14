Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Appoints Outgoing Kenyan Ambassador To US Lazarus Amayo To New Role

By

Published

GNjNyrYXgAAV6q4

President William Ruto has appointed outgoing Kenyan Ambassador to the United States Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy for African Union institutional reforms.

In a statement from State House, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the appointment is aimed at supporting the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs in steering the President’s unique mandate as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform

“To support the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs in steering the President’s unique mandate as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform, the Head of State has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Ambassador Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy of the African Union Champion for Institutional Reforms,” read the statement in part.

The Special Envoy is expected to play a critical role in driving AU’s institutional reforms in liaison with the State Department for Foreign Affairs and the African Union institutions.

Ambassador Amayo has previously held several senior public positions, among them; Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2018-2020), High Commissioner of Kenya to the United Kingdom (2014-2018), the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Commonwealth Organization.

The special envoy designate previously served as the Director for Europe and Commonwealth Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (2010-2014), High Commissioner of Kenya to Zambia and Malawi and Permanent Representative to COMESA (2006-2010).

Amayo also served as Kenya’s High Commissioner to India with concurrent accreditation to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Singapore (1999-2004).

Also Read: President Ruto Appointed As AU Champion for Institutional Reform

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020