President Ruto Breaks Protocol invites DP Gachagua To Speak At KICC

President William Ruto on Tuesday, July 8 broke protocol and invited his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua to speak at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after the signing of the IEBC Bill, 2024 into law.

This was after National Assembly Majority Leader Kiamni Ichung’wah made his remarks and invited Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to give his speech.

After Kalonzo’s remarks, Ichung’wah invited Azimio leader Raila Odinga to speak and asked him to invite President Ruto after he finished his remarks.

The former Prime Minister finished his address and invited the President to speak. However President Ruto invited Gachagua to make brief remarks before he addressed the nation.

“Before I make some remarks, I have listened carefully to the leaders who have spoken as it should be. But let me ask my deputy to make a few remarks so that I can conclude,” President Ruto stated.

Raila, Kalonzo, and other leaders from the opposition had joined President Ruto in the signing of the IEBC (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula among other leaders was also present in the signing event at KICC.

The law is one of the key implementations to come out of the National Dialogue Committee talks between the government and the opposition.

The bill was passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate before being forwarded to the head of State for assenting.

President Ruto has been under pressure to sign the IEBC Bill into law amid calls by a section of Kenyans to recall their MPs for voting in favor of the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

