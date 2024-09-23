President Ruto Calls For Reforms In The UN Security Council

President William Ruto has called for bold reforms at the United Nations Security Council to tackle the rapidly evolving global challenges.

Speaking on Sunday during the Summit of the Future plenary at the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York, Ruto said the current system of multilateralism has proved inadequate in addressing crises such as climate change, inequality, and debt, and continues to fail to provide any solutions, let alone timely ones.

The Head of State pointed out that, without immediate action, humanity will face an unprecedented global crisis.

“Today, we have no choice but to reject outdated systems and re-imagine a framework of international cooperation that works for all 8 billion people,” said Ruto.

The President said there was a need to redesign the international financial system, strengthen partnerships for common security, bridge the digital divide, and invest in human capacity.

Ruto noted that it was unfortunate that only 17% of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets are on track largely due to unmet financial commitments.

“Developing countries, particularly in Africa and the Global South, are facing severe funding shortages, and the gap is widening,” he said.

The President explained it was time the historical injustice of Africa’s lack of permanent representation on the UN Security Council is addressed as a matter of justice in the ongoing UN reforms.

The President informed the General Assembly of the advancements made by the Kenya-led Multinational Support Mission in Haiti, saying that despite limited resources, the contingent has achieved tangible progress.

“What looked like mission impossible is now a present and real possibility for peace in Haiti,” he said.

President Ruto said Kenya is keen on increasing its forest cover to 30% in 2030 by planting 15 billion trees, an effort largely led by the youth.

“Two weeks ago, I launched ClimateWorX, a program that will employ 200,000 young Kenyans in sustainable public works, focused on ecological restoration and infrastructure,” he said.