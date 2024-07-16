President Ruto Cautions Gen Z on Being Used to Subvert His Administration

President William Ruto has warned the youth not to be manipulated by those seeking to destabilize the country, citing the recent upheaval caused by anti-government protests.

Speaking in Nakuru County on Monday after inspecting an inspection exercise of the ongoing bus park intended to decongest traffic in the city, Ruto advised the youth to choose peace and unity, which are critical for the nation’s progress.

“I want to plead with our youth that please don’t allow other people to turn our peaceful country into a war zone causing violence and destruction of property, please let us focus on making our country peaceful,” said the Head of State.

This comes after Ruto ascribed the country’s present political crisis, which has culminated in youth-led demonstrations by the Generation Z Movement, to foreign involvement.

He alleged that unknown foreign individuals were responsible for inciting mayhem during the protests in order to destabilize his government.

President Ruto emphasised that Kenya is a peaceful democratic country that values peace and stability.

“We, the Kenyan administration, desire peace for our country. I want to tell those who are sponsoring and paying our youths to cause violence that we will stop them,” he said, promising Kenyans that those responsible for the criminal actions will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

