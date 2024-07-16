Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Cautions Gen Z on Being Used to Subvert His Administration

By

Published

448207237 1058726048942001 8594001097710392426 n

President William Ruto has warned the youth not to be manipulated by those seeking to destabilize the country, citing the recent upheaval caused by anti-government protests.

Speaking in Nakuru County on Monday after inspecting an inspection exercise of the ongoing bus park intended to decongest traffic in the city, Ruto advised the youth to choose peace and unity, which are critical for the nation’s progress.

“I want to plead with our youth that please don’t allow other people to turn our peaceful country into a war zone causing violence and destruction of property, please let us focus on making our country peaceful,” said the Head of State.

This comes after Ruto ascribed the country’s present political crisis, which has culminated in youth-led demonstrations by the Generation Z Movement, to foreign involvement.

He alleged that unknown foreign individuals were responsible for inciting mayhem during the protests in order to destabilize his government.

President Ruto emphasised that Kenya is a peaceful democratic country that values peace and stability.

“We, the Kenyan administration, desire peace for our country. I want to tell those who are sponsoring and paying our youths to cause violence that we will stop them,” he said, promising Kenyans that those responsible for the criminal actions will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Also Read: President Ruto Accuses Ford Foundation Of Sponsoring Protests In Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020