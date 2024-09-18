President Ruto Chairs First Broad Based Cabinet Meeting

President William Ruto chaired the first meeting of the newly constituted Cabinet at State House Nairobi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Ruto told Cabinet members that they would not only be involved in matters relating to their ministries but also in matters of national importance.

At the meeting, the Cabinet was informed that progress has been made on the issues that the President promised the country when he appointed the Cabinet, including the digitisation of public procurement to make it transparent and the digitisation of the government payroll to eliminate incidences of ghost workers.

The Head of State also promised to ensure accountable government and a robust fight against corruption.

The Cabinet was informed that the digitisation of government procurement has made positive progress and is expected to be rolled out early next year.

On the digitisation of the government payroll, Cabinet was informed that the Human Resource Development Plan has been developed and discussion on it will begin shortly.

On the various bills aimed at strengthening accountability in government and the fight against corruption, the meeting was informed that the Attorney General is taking steps to ensure that the necessary amendments are made and submitted to Parliament.

Cabinet was briefed on the roll-out of Universal Health Coverage, a key government programme aimed at ensuring that all Kenyans have access to fully paid-for health care.

The meeting was informed that UHC will be rolled out on 1 October 2024 and that enrolment is underway.

Already, 1.2 million Kenyans have registered, while nine million members of the National Health Insurance Fund will be transferred to the new Social Health Authority.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been instructed to help educate the public about registration and health benefits through the National Government Administration Officers.

