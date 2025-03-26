Connect with us

Politics

President Ruto Clashes With CS Justin Muturi

By

Published

President William Ruto and Justin Muturi

President William Ruto and Justin Muturi

President William Ruto on Tuesday night criticized Justin Muturi stating that his tenure as Attorney General was marked by incompetence.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner at State House, Ruto accused Muturi of delaying the establishment of a Waqf, an Islamic endowment system that has been the subject of governance debates.

The Waqf Act came into force on 31 March 2022 and is yet to be operationalised.

“I had a problem with the AG who was there, he was fairly incompetent. But I now have a very competent lady in that position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out in a matter of months,” said Ruto.

In response, CS Muturi explained that the Waqf Act No.8 of 2022 did not include a provision for a Muslim Endowment Fund.

“Under the Waqf Act no.8 of 2022 there’s no provision for a “Muslim Endowment Fund “. It must be understood that a waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission,” Muturi stated.

Ruto’s clash with Muturi is a strong indication of their deepening rift amid recent CS accusations of the government’s complacency in dealing with abductions.

Muturi served as the Attorney General from October 2022 to July 2024, when President Ruto dissolved his cabinet.

The Head of State then appointed Muturi as the Public Service CS while Dorcas Oduor was appointed as the Attorney General.

Muturi, in a recent interview, maintained that he wouldn’t resign from the Ruto government, stating that it would be against his principles and the promises made by the Kenya Kwanza government.

Also Read: Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party Issues 30-day Notice To Exit Kenya Kwanza Alliance

