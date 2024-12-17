President Ruto Commissions Liquefied Petroleum Gas Programme For Public Institutions

President William Ruto has called on the private sector to support the government’s cooking gas program for public learning institutions.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Programme for public institutions of learning at Jamhuri High School, Nairobi, Ruto said the project will primarily be funded by the private sector. The goal, he pointed out, is to ensure that the institutions have access to clean energy.

“We will buy gas from them and they will be required to install all the LPG tanks and other infrastructure in our schools and other facilities,” he said.

Ruto directed the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to facilitate a process enabling the private sector to roll out the programme within one year.

The President said the programme aims to address the effects of climate change by promoting the use of gas instead of firewood and charcoal.

He explained that by curbing the cutting of trees for firewood, the programme would boost the government’s plan to plant 15 billion trees.

President Ruto further noted that the plan could not succeed if Kenyans continued cutting down trees. “We are launching a government project that will ensure 11,000 schools in the country are connected to gas to end the use of firewood and charcoal,” he said.

The President pointed out that the program provides a win-win outcome: Conserving trees, ensuring clean energy, and improving health outcomes.

“Now we can monitor transitioning all schools from using biomass, charcoal and firewood to using clean gas,” he said.

President Ruto also said the government is working with the private sector to establish a common-user import facility at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd.

He explained that in implementing affordable energy solutions, the government has ensured every project includes an LPG ecosystem to enhance the partnership.

The President said zero-rated taxes on LPG have improved storage infrastructure nationwide, adding that addressing the volumes, sustainability and affordability is critical for the sector’s growth.

“A thriving LPG sector promises significant economic benefits, including increased investment and job creation,” he said.

