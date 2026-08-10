President Ruto Confirms Kenya Kwanza-ODM Coalition for 2027 Election

President William Ruto has confirmed that Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have formally agreed to form a coalition to contest the 2027 General Election, marking one of the most significant political realignments ahead of next year’s polls.

Speaking in Naivasha on Monday during a media briefing after a retreat attended by leaders of the broad-based government, Ruto said the two sides had resolved to develop a joint manifesto and build structures to guide their partnership into the election.

“After consultations and within our respective parties and formations, the Kenya Kwanza and Orange Democratic Movement have today formally resolved to develop a joint manifesto for the next election and constitute a coalition to contest the 2027 General Election,” Ruto said.

He explained that the arrangement, which began as cooperation within government, would now grow into a shared political platform through which the two sides intend to seek the mandate of Kenyans in August 2027.

To operationalise the agreement, each party has nominated five members to a joint team tasked with drafting the manifesto. ODM’s representatives include Isaac Waluke, Mariam Abdulahi Mbaruk, Leonida Kerubo Omosa and Kari Orege, with Bernard Muok serving as an ex-officio member. Kenya Kwanza nominated Emmanuel Nzai, Dr Daniel Mwai, Bramwel Simiyu and Dr Cecilia Ng’etich, with UDA Executive Director Nicodemus Bore as its ex-officio representative.

A separate five-member team from each side will develop the Coalition Framework Agreement, covering governance structures and leadership arrangements, work Ruto said begins immediately.

Ruto said the manifesto would go beyond a campaign document, drawing from shared values between the two formations as well as views gathered through the ongoing national conversation on Kenya Beyond Vision 2030, whose findings will feed into a National Development Charter.

ODM party leader Dr Oburu Oginga rejected suggestions that the coalition would weaken or absorb his party, insisting ODM entered the arrangement from a position of strength rather than necessity.

“ODM is not a weak party. We came to this coalition not because we are unable to field a presidential candidate,” Oburu said, adding that joining the broad-based government was meant to ensure political change happens through elections rather than street protests.

He maintained that the coalition’s manifesto must reflect the priorities of both parties and predicted a decisive victory in next year’s election.

Ruto assured Kenyans that the 2027 poll would be peaceful, credible and transparent, with all political formations given room to present their agenda to voters.