President Ruto Declares Three Days of National Mourning After Hillside Academy Fire Incident That Killed 18 Pupils

President Willaim Ruto has declared a three-day national mourning in honour of 18 pupils killed in Hillside Endarasha Academy dormitory fire.

In a statement on Friday evening, President Ruto said the period of mourning will commence on Monday, September 9, and conclude on Wednesday, September 11.

“Now therefore, in deep sympathy and honour of the memory of these innocent lives lost and those who were injured in this tragedy, I, William Samoei Ruto, under the authority vested in me as President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, do hereby order and direct that, as a solemn testament to the indelible mark left upon the nation’s consciousness by the spirits of the seventeen departed children, Kenya shall observe a three-day period of national mourning,” read the statement in part.

During the three-day period, President Ruto said the Flag of the Republic of Kenya and that of the East African Community (EAC) shall be flown at half-mast at State House.

The directive extends to all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings, Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts, Stations, all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya, from dawn Monday, 9th September 2024 until sunset on Wednesday, 11th September 2024.

The fire incident took place on Thursday night and resulted in 15 pupils dying at the scene, while three others died during or after being taken to the hospital.

The inferno consumed the dormitory of a boarding school housing 311 students, including 156 boys, all of whom were present when the inferno erupted.

Meanwhile, DP Gachagua says 70 Hillside Academy pupils are unaccounted for.

Speaking on Friday evening the DP called on parents who took their children from the school to report to the authorities so that the government could account for them.

