Politics

President Ruto Gives Uhuru Kenyatta Position in His Government 

By

Published

FciOdhfXkAEGuKX 1663072992

President William Samoei Ruto has stated that outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will continue to be the chair of missions in Eastern Africa. 

Speaking on Tuesday in his inaugural speech at Kasarani Stadium President Ruto praised the outgoing Head of State for doing a commendable job maintaining peace throughout the region.

He commended Uhuru for leading peace endeavors in both Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“On peace initiative in our region, in Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region, I have asked my elder brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commended able engagement with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussion on behalf of the Government of Kenya,” Ruto said.

Ruto also thanked Uhuru for agreeing to represent the country.

“I have committed that the Government of Kenya and myself in particular will support those initiatives that will be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Ruto.

More to follow….

