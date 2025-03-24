Connect with us

President Ruto: Government is investing heavily in Nairobi’s education infrastructure

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has said his government is investing heavily in Nairobi’s education infrastructure, which he said has been neglected for 60 years.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto pointed out that he is working with leaders in the county to build 3,500 classrooms to address the shortage.

The Head of State said that the construction of the initial 500 classrooms has already begun and is progressing well.

“We will continue to build classrooms for the next five years until we have enough. We will also continue hiring more teachers because the greatest legacy we can leave for the future of our country is to make sure that every child in Kenya accesses quality education, and no child is left behind,” said Ruto.

President Ruto explained that the government has built 1,700 classrooms in the past 18 months.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, he said the government is building more than 40,000 units in Eastlands, Nairobi.

“We want to change the face of this area. We want to make it a city,” he said.

The President emphasized that he would continue leading from the front in championing programs and projects aimed at transforming the country.

At the same time, President Ruto reiterated his commitment to work with all leaders to unite and transform the nation.

He said he is keen on ensuring that Kenya remains a peaceful and united country, free from tribalism, hatred, division, and discrimination.

“One does not have to lose for another to gain. We can all be winners,” said the President.

Additionally, President Ruto urged parents to mentor their children, saying this was the best way to protect them from negative influences.

