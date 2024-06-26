President Ruto Has Not Conceded- Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has dismissed President William Ruto’s move to decline to sign the Finance Bill 2024 into law.

In a statement via X on Wednesday, June 26, Miguna said Kenyans did not ask the Head of State to return the Finance Bill to parliament.

“Patriots, comrades, GenZs, and Millennials, Mr. William Ruto has not conceded. Kenyans did not ask him to return the punitive #FinanceBill2024 to the corrupt and captured Parliament. We asked him to withdraw the bill in total,” said Miguna.

The vocal lawyer accused President Ruto of abducting, touring, and murdering many Kenyans who protested against the controversial bill.

“He didn’t do that. Instead, he has abducted, illegally detained, tortured, and murdered many Kenyans. He has also threatened and abused peaceful protesters, calling them criminals and accusing them of treason. Consequently, #RutoMustGo,” Miguna added.

This comes moments after President Ruto announced that he would not sign the Finance Bill into law following an uproar from Kenyans and the international community.

“Having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill 2024, and listening keenly to the people of Kenya, who have said loudly they don’t want anything to do with this Finance Bill 2024,” said Ruto.

“I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn and I have agreed with these members that this becomes our collective position,” he added.

The President also directed budget cuts for the executive arm of the government including allocations on travel, hospitality, purchase of motor vehicles, renovations, and other expenditures.

Further, the President sent condolence messages to all those who lost their lives during the anti-finance bill protests.

“I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner. Six people to be exact lost their lives yesterday, that should not have happened, There will be a framework to ensure those six are accounted for,” Ruto stated.

