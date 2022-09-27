Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Holds First Cabinet Meeting,  CS Matiangi & Eugene Wamalwa in Attendance 

By

Published

FB IMG 1664263174419

President William Ruto has on Tuesday September 27 held his first cabinet meeting since being sworn into office. 

The head of state chaired the meeting which was attended by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretaries. 

Among the Cabinet secretaries in the meeting are some of his fiercest critics who campaigned against him in the just concluded general elections. 

They include; Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Peter Munya (Agriculture), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), and Raphael Tuju (CS without portfolio). 

CS Matiang’i, who disabled his social media accounts after Ruto was inaugurated as president, and CS Joe Mucheru of ICT had previously predicted that Ruto would lose the August 9 elections to Raila.

The two claimed that Ruto’s opponent, Raila Odinga, would win with sixty percent of the vote. Mucheru asserted that the information was collected by intelligence teams conducting a popularity survey prior to the August 9 elections.

On the other hand,CS Munya was one of Ruto’s fiercest detractors in Mt Kenya. The Agriculture CS campaigned for Raila in his Meru County backyard.

20220927 101903

The Cabinet was divided in 2018 after former President Uhuru Kenyatta went into a handshake agreement with ODM leader Raila Odinga. 

Uhuru turned guns against Ruto with most of the Cabinet secretaries backing him. 

In 2019, President Kenyatta promoted CS Matiang’i to chair the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee. Matiang’i was granted authority to manage all national government projects.

He became the second-most powerful individual after the Head of State something that did not sit well with Ruto’s allies. 

The new head of state is set to name his cabinet in the coming days.

Also Read: List of Powerful Government Officials Who Opposed William Ruto’s Presidential Bid but Failed 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020