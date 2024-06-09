Connect with us

President Ruto Issues Directive To Gachagua After Chairing UDA Meeting

President William Ruto on Saturday, June 8 held the UDA Party National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at State House where a raft of decisions were made on the ongoing party elections.

President Ruto directed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to solve the UDA political standoff in Nairobi where two camps have been at loggerheads.

“On Nairobi where two camps are at loggerheads on the process of elections, Ruto directed Deputy President to lead in negotiations that will lead to a political settlement. “Nairobi’s polls can be held on the same day as the other two counties,” UDA said in a statement.

At the same time, President Ruto asked the National Election Board (NEB) Chairman Eng. Anthony Mwaura to proceed with county-level elections in the counties of Homabay and Busia, whose constituency polls were not challenged.

He however directed that the elections in Narok and West Pokot, which have been contested in court be suspended pending the outcome of the disputes.

“Where the courts have issued orders stopping the election, we have to postpone. We must respect court orders”, said the President.

The UDA Party Leader also put to rest the contentious issue of the composition of the National Delegates Conference, with NEC strongly adopting the formula on sharing of delegates on a county basis depending on the presidential vote that each county returned to the UDA presidential candidate in 2022 elections.

“This process will see counties that garnered over 50 percent produce 20 delegates each to the NDC, with others below that mark sharing other slots on a pro-rata basis,” UDA’s statement added.

The President further gave NEB the go-ahead to proceed with phase two elections in 13 counties.

