Politics

President Ruto Launches Ksh50 Billion Nairobi River Regeneration Project

President William Ruto on Monday launched the Nairobi River Regeneration and Engineering Works Programme to be implemented at a cost of KSh50 billion.

Speaking during, the launch, Ruto said that the government would ensure that the City of Nairobi remains clean and safe for the residents and visitors.

The President described the project as a life-changing initiative that will ensure dignified living, sustainable transport and economic empowerment for thousands of residents.

“I want to assure Kenyans that in the next 24 months, we are going to see a difference in Nairobi River,” said Ruto.

The project is expected to create 40,000 jobs up from the current 22,000 working under the Climate Works Mtaani Initiative, besides the construction of a 60km sewer line and 50,000 affordable houses in the reclaimed areas.

The project will jointly be implemented by the Nairobi Rivers Commission and the ministries of Housing, Environment and Defence.

Ruto mentioned that the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project integrates affordable housing, modern markets, and enhanced infrastructure, transforming it into a livable and economically vibrant city.

Extending to Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Murang’a, the project entails river rehabilitation, flood mitigation, waste management and sewer lines, improving public health and urban resilience.

President Ruto also urged Kenyans to support his call for national unity, saying it was for the prosperity of the country.

“I resolved to work together with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among other leaders, for unity and prosperity of the country, ” he said.

