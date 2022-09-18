President Ruto Leaves the Country for UK

President William Ruto has jetted out of the Country and is set to visit the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (US).

President Ruto will first land in the United Kingdom, where he will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.

He will be one of 500 international dignitaries attending the Royal State Funeral which will be held at Westminster Abbey.

Upon his arrival in the UK, Ruto will be hosted for dinner by King Charles III.

After the funeral the head of state will fly to the United States of America to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Ruto is set to meet with US President Joe Biden and representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce.

The UNGA conference will be the first in person since the Covid-19 pandemic, which prohibited physical meetings

