Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Leaves the Country for UK

By

Published

20220918 140820

Photo of Presodent William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

President William Ruto has jetted out of the Country and is set to visit the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (US).

President Ruto will first land in the United Kingdom, where he will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.

He will be one of 500 international dignitaries attending the Royal State Funeral which will be held at Westminster Abbey.

Upon his arrival in the UK, Ruto will be hosted for dinner by King Charles III.

After the funeral the head of state will fly to the United States of America to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

20220918 140831

Ruto is set to meet with US President Joe Biden and representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce.

The UNGA conference will be the first in person since the Covid-19 pandemic, which prohibited physical meetings

More to follow…

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020