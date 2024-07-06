President Ruto Makes 2 Fresh Appointments To Government

President William Ruto has appointed Jeremiah Simu as the chairperson of the Affordable Housing Act.

According to a gazette notice dated Friday, July 5, Simu will serve in the role for a period of three years.

He will take over from Linda Nkatha Gichuyia whose appointment was revoked by President Ruto.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 (3) (a) of the Affordable Housing Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Jeremiah Ndambuki Simu to be the Chairperson of the Affordable Housing Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 5th July 2024,” the gazette notice read.

The Head of State also appointed Emmanuel Kombe Nzai to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board.

Nzai will similarly serve on the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board for three years.

“I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint Emmanuel Kombe Nzai to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 5th July, 2024,” the notice stated.

On the other hand, Lands CS Alice Wahome appointed Elizabeth Wanjiru Mburu to be a member of the Physical Planners Registration Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 21st June 2024.

The Lands CS also appointed Catherine Wanjiku Munyi (Eng.) to be a member of the National Construction Authority Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 28th of June 2024.

Also Read: LSK President Faith Odhiambo Rejects Ruto’s Appointment