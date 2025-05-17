Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Ruto Makes 3 New Appointments To Gov’t

By

Published

File image of President William Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has appointed Lily Ng’ok as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority.

In a gazette notice dated May 16, 2025,  Ng’ok will serve in the position for three years. She will replace Sylvanus Maritim, whose appointment was revoked.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (2) (a) of the Information and Communications Technology Order, 2013, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, appoints— LILY NG’OK to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 16th May, 2025. The appointment of Sylvanus Maritim is revoked,” the notice reads in part.

At the same time, Ruto appointed Maritim as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE).

Maritim will serve as the KIE board’s chairperson for a three-year term effective May 16, 2025.

President Ruto also appointed Professor Lawrence Gumbe to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA).

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 58 (a) of the Energy Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint—LAWRENCE O. GUMBE (PROF. ENG) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of Board of Nuclear Power and Energy Agency,” the gazette notice read.

Also Read: Former CS Justin Muturi Calls For President Ruto’s Resignation

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021