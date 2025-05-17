President Ruto Makes 3 New Appointments To Gov’t

President William Ruto has appointed Lily Ng’ok as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority.

In a gazette notice dated May 16, 2025, Ng’ok will serve in the position for three years. She will replace Sylvanus Maritim, whose appointment was revoked.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (2) (a) of the Information and Communications Technology Order, 2013, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, appoints— LILY NG’OK to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 16th May, 2025. The appointment of Sylvanus Maritim is revoked,” the notice reads in part.

At the same time, Ruto appointed Maritim as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE).

Maritim will serve as the KIE board’s chairperson for a three-year term effective May 16, 2025.

President Ruto also appointed Professor Lawrence Gumbe to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA).

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 58 (a) of the Energy Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint—LAWRENCE O. GUMBE (PROF. ENG) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of Board of Nuclear Power and Energy Agency,” the gazette notice read.

