President Ruto Moves Duale To Enviroment Ministry, Tuya To Defence

President William Ruto has reassigned Aden Duale from the Ministry of Defence to the Ministry of Defence.

Soipan Tuya who had been nominated to the Environment Ministry, has been moved to the powerful Defence Ministry.

The unexpected changes were announced through a communication to Parliament read by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Tuesday.

In a statement after the reshuffle, Duale thanked President Ruto for reassigning him to the Ministry of Environment.

Duale noted that he is looking forward to serving in the new portfolio and ensuring sustainable environmental management and combating climate change.

“I am grateful to President William Ruto for reassigning me from the Defence Ministry to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry.

“I look forward to serving in my new portfolio and ensuring the focus is on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and promoting reforestation and conservation efforts,” said Duale.

Meanwhile, Wetang’ula confirmed that all cabinet nominees will be vetted, including those who have been reappointed.

“The record that has arrived in this House is what I have read to you. Nobody will become Minister until and unless the President has written to Parliament, until Parliament has sat in Committee and vetted and until the Whole House has voted on the report of the vetting Committee,” said Wetangula.

The speaker forwarded the CS nominations to the committee on appointments for vetting and consideration.

He noted that the committee should vet the new cabinet within 28 days and table a report in the house for ratification.

The committee is expected to immediately notify the nominees and the general public, commence the necessary approval hearings and table its report in the house soonest,” Wetang’ula added.

President Ruto on Friday last week nominated 11 nominees to serve in the new broad-based cabinet.

The President retained 6 CSs and appointed 5 new ones. The nominees include; Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Aden Duale (Forestry), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works), Soipan Tuya (Defence) and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).

Others are Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (ICT), Debra Mulongo Baraza (Health), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture), and Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water).

