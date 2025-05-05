President Ruto Pledges To Revive Sony Sugar Company

President William Ruto has pledged to restore Migori’s Sony Sugar Company to profitability as part of the government’s broader efforts to revitalise the sugar sector.

Speaking on Monday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Alara Nyambija Livestock Training Institute in Awendo, Migori County, Ruto said the government will adopt a strategy similar to the Mumias Sugar Company recovery plan, the President explained, to modernise Sony Sugar and enhance its efficiency.

President Ruto said a new management team will be appointed, with a clear mandate to give priority to the interests of cane farmers at the core of the company’s operations.

The Head of State also flagged off the Ksh 1.9 billion Migori Last Mile Connectivity Project, which will connect 25,000 households to power by December.

In Rongo, he inspected the construction of Riosir Market, which will accommodate more than 300 traders. He also commissioned St Paul’s Rongo Mixed Day Secondary School.

President Ruto also launched the construction of the Muhuru Bay Pier in Nyatike Constituency, which will reduce fish harvest losses and boost earnings.

Further, Ruto said the government is harnessing Lake Victoria’s huge potential, including fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, and transportation, to spur growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty.

The President additionally inspected the progress of construction works at the Oria modern market in Uriri Constituency.

