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Politics

President Ruto Postpones Tour of GusiiRegion

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of President William Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto.

President William has postponed his planned tour to the Kisii and Nyamira counties, which was scheduled for next week. 

In a statement, South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro said the President’s visit was postponed due to a collision with his official duties.

The UDA lawmaker apologised for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the tour, adding that it has been postponed by a week.

“Gusii, good afternoon? Owing to the collision of other official duties, we wish to inform you that the planned visit to Gusii by H.E the president has been moved forward by a week. We will share the new itinerary tomorrow,” said Osoro.

The Head of State was scheduled to make a three-day visit to the Gusii region from Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 2, 2026.

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to hand over a modern bus to Shaban FC, launch road networks, launch the upgrading of the Gusii Stadium, and provide the last-mile power connectivity in the region.

The President on Tuesday finished his tour of the Luo Nyanza region, where he inspected and launched several projects across the four counties.

The Nyanza region is among the regions President Ruto is targeting to popularize himself after losing his grip in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

However, Ruto faces an uphill task from former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who is solidifying his support in Kisii and Nyamira ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Matiang’i, who is part of the United Opposition with Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and Justin Muturi, is also eyeing to run for the country’s top seat in next year’s polls

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