President Ruto Responds After Being Labeled as Cunning

President William Ruto on Sunday, March 2 responded to media reports labeling him as a cunning leader.

Speaking during a church service at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, the President said his success is due to God’s favor.

President Ruto stated that despite many people setting traps for him in hopes of his failure, he has succeeded through divine intervention.

“If you read today’s newspaper the headline states that Ruto is very cunning. I want to tell them that am not as cunning as they think. This is the grace of God that is leading me. We believe in God.

“Because I escaped the traps that they set, they say that am cunning. That is not the case, I am just doing what Abraham did in the bible. He trusted in God even when things were tough. It is not what you are saying, it is God’s favour,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State compared his leadership to the biblical story of Abraham, who persevered through challenges with faith in God, even when things were bad.

“I am telling them it is not what you are saying; it is God’s favor upon our nation,” Ruto added.

During the service, Ruto promised to help the church raise money to put up a futuristic worship centre which is expected to cost over Ksh1.2 billion.

“Show me in the Bible where it is written that when you give an offering, the bishop should return it. Some of us are products of giving to God, and I am unapologetic about it. In the construction of this church, besides all other promises, I will personally give Ksh 20 million first,” the president promised.

He also vowed to mobilize his friends for a fundraiser with a target of Ksh 100 million.

