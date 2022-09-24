President Ruto Reveals Why He Offered Uhuru Kenyatta a Plum Job in His Government Despite Their Differences

President William Ruto has opened up on why he decided to give his predecessor the role of Kenya’s peace envoy in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking during an interview with France 24 President Ruto revealed that he decided to offer the former president the role as the regional conflicts would have affected his administration.

Ruto stated that Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership skills are essential in striking a peace pacts in Ethiopia and DRC.

“I appointed President Uhuru as an envoy because I’m different. I believe that President Kenyatta brings value to the processes in Ethiopia and DRC. What was there between him and me was a competition.

“It wasn’t a competition between me and the person he supported. Being a democracy, we are mature enough to understand that we can compete but we don’t have to be enemies but compatriots,” Ruto revealed.

Ruto added that he would be the one to be blamed if his administration fails and therefore there was a need to bring on boards Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership skills to his administration.

“When things fall apart, it will stop at my desk. I can only be effective in doing what the people of Kenya want if the region is not a problem.

“If somebody else can help me with the regional issues so that I can concentrate my energy, efforts and time in sorting out the issues Kenyans want me to do, I think that is the right decision,” Ruto added.

In his inauguration ceremony on September 13, President Ruto appointed Uhuru as his envoy for the Great Lakes Region and the Horn of Africa, which will make the former president continue chairing regional peace interventions on behalf of the Government of Kenya.

The former head of state was first appointed to lead the DRC talks by the East African Heads of State on July 22 .

Also Read: Central Bank Governor Exposes What He Was Told Do Towards the End of Uhuru’s Tenure