President Ruto Sacks Muturi, Appoints MP To Replace Him

President William Ruto has fired Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi in the latest Cabinet changes.

In a communique on Wednesday, March 26, Ruto nominated Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku as the new CS for Public Service.

The Head of State also nominated Hanna Cheptumo as the new CS for Gender, Culture, and Heritage.

“The two nominees are expected to bring to Cabinet not only the knowledge and experience acquired over the course of their illustrious careers but, above all, their wisdom accumulated from their inspiring and diverse life journeys,” the communique read in part.

At the same time, Ruto reassigned Environment CS Aden Duale to the Health Docket while CS Deborah Mlongo was moved to the Ministry of Environment.

The firing of Muturi comes after President Ruto said he was incompetent in his previous position as the Attorney General.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner at State House, Nairobi, Ruto accused Muturi of delaying the establishment of a Waqf, an Islamic endowment system that has been the subject of governance debates.

“I had a problem with the AG who was there, he was fairly incompetent. But I now have a very competent lady in that position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out in a matter of months,” said Ruto.

In a response, Muturi said there was no provision for a “Muslim Endowment Fund under the Waqf Act no.8 of 2022.

“Under the Waqf Act no.8 of 2022, there’s no provision for a “Muslim Endowment Fund “. It must be understood that a waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission,” the former CS stated.

Muturi has in recent weeks been attacking the Ruto government and has failed to attend Cabinet sittings.

