President Ruto Signs The Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2024 Into Law

President William Ruto on Monday, August 5 assented to the Supplementary Appropriations Bill after the National Assembly passed it on July 31, 2024.

The new law safeguards key critical expenditures, including about KSh20 billion to support farmers and enhance production and productivity.

In support of education reforms, the Supplementary Appropriations Act has allocated KSh 120.7 billion for the confirmation of all junior secondary school teachers and KSh 31.3 billion for the Higher Education Loans Board.

The Bill has allocated KSh16.2 billion to fund health sector reforms and promote Universal Health Coverage.

Salary increases for security officers have also been taken care of, with the new law setting aside KSh3.5 billion for the enhancement of remuneration for officers serving in various agencies in line with the recommendations of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms.

The new Act also proposes a reduction in recurrent and development expenditure for the three arms of government, constitutional commissions, and independent offices.

The total reduction for the National Government stands at KSh145.7 billion, consisting of KSh40 billion for recurrent expenditure and KSh105 billion in development expenditure.

Of the KSh145.7 billion, the administrative budget was cut by KSh139.81 billion, while Parliament lost KSh3.7 billion and the judiciary KSh2.1 billion.

Budgets for State House and the Office of the Deputy President were cut by KSh6 billion, and the National Treasury by KSh7 billion.

Allocation to the Ministry of Health was reduced by KSh6.9 billion, while the budget for Road and Transport by KSh17.3 billion.

Also Read: President Ruto Declines Signing Finance Bill 2024