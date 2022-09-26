President Ruto To Buy Russia Fuel in a Move to Cut the Cost of Living 

President William Ruto has stated that he has an option of buying fuel from Russia.

In an interview with BBC the head of state said that he will consider all options in a move to reduce the cost of fuel prices after the fuel subsidy was removed.

“All options are available to us as a country. East Africa would be a good option but Kenya is what we are going to be focusing on,” Ruto said.

“The strategy we have is to ensure that we work with the market forces on how we can have a government-to-government relationship that will get us fuel at probably Ksh 20 to Ksh 25 per cent cheaper than in the market,” he added.

Ruto highlighted that despite the high fuel prices brought on by the termination of the subsidy, he had taken advantage of the loopholes that allowed room for corruption.

“Those are the interventions I am looking at but I had to remove the subsidies because they were a huge drain on resources that would be used for the development of the country and yet the prices were not coming down and it was generally distorting prices of fuel in the country and creating unnecessary shortages,” he said.

He defended the decision by pointing out that they were able to save resources that will be used for the country’s extensive development.

“We now have gotten rid of shortages, we haven’t gotten rid of the high prices but we have done two things, we have saved money that was going down the drain with cartels in the subsidy program and we have eliminated shortages and I am now moving to the agenda of making sure that we have government-government relationships that will progressively begin the journey to bring the prices of fuel down.” He stated.

