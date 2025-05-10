President Ruto Told To Dissolve Government

Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has urged President William Ruto to dissolve the government.

In a statement on Saturday, May 10, Malala said Ruto should dissolve his government and seek a new mandate from Kenyans, arguing that the Court of Appeal’s ruling indicated an illegitimate regime in power.

“It is my unequivocal view that the president must act in the highest interest of the Republic by dissolving the government and seeking a fresh mandate from the people, this time with his newly assembled, patchwork coalitions of so-called ‘broad-based partners’,” read the statement in part.

Malala argued that President Ruto’s administration has lost its credibility and is hence a “shell of a government”.

His remarks come after the Court of Appeal declared that Deputy Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu’s decision to empanel a three-judge bench to listen to the impeachment case involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was unconstitutional.

According to Malala, the High Court order in Kerugoya, which prevented Kithure Kindiki from assuming the role of Deputy President, is still valid and must be respected.

“The conservatory orders granted by Justice Richard Mwongo, staying the impeachment and barring Kithure Kindiki from assuming the office of Deputy President, are still in force. In effect, Hon. Rigathi Gachagua remains the legitimate Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” he added.

Further, the former UDA SG said Kenyans should go back to the ballot to elect a fresh government since the IEBC reconstitution is almost complete.

"Now that the process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is underway, it is my unequivocal view that the president must act in the highest interest of the Republic by dissolving the government and seek a fresh mandate from the people this time with his newly assembled, patchwork coalition of so-called "broad-based partners," Malala remarked.