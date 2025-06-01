President Ruto Urges Kenyans To Be Patient As Gov’t Implements Transformation Agenda

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to believe in the country’s transformation agenda and exercise patience as the government works towards its implementation.

Speaking on Sunday, June 1st, during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County, Ruto told Kenyans that there are no instant solutions to the demanding task of nation-building.

He called on citizens to stop doubting Kenya’s ability and potential, ignore the naysayers, and embrace change, emphasising that real transformation requires planning, persistence, grit, and discipline.

Ruto explained that Kenyans are imaginative and have bold visions, and that if fully implemented, the country will soar to great heights.

“Our biggest problem has always been one of implementation and execution: The faith to believe in our plans for change; the courage to execute, and the patience and focus to get it done,” he said.

The President pointed out that 62 years after attaining self-rule, Kenya has made significant progress, defying the odds to emerge as a modern democracy with a vibrant economy.

“We have weathered turbulent times, navigated serious challenges, and, through courageous policy decisions pursued with resolve, we have not only stabilised our economy but also charted a clear course to long-term prosperity,” he said.

Explaining the economic turnaround since August 2022, the President said Kenya has recorded an average annual growth rate of 5%, outperforming the global average of 3.3% and the regional average of 3.8%.

Additionally, President Ruto pointed out that the shilling had appreciated by nearly 20% against the US dollar, from KSh162 to KSh129, making it one of the best-performing currencies globally.

He also noted that the Central Bank Rate had decreased from 13% to 10%, reducing the cost of borrowing and spurring private sector activity.

“In addition, our foreign exchange reserves now stand at $10 billion, extending our import cover from 2.5 to 4 months,” he said.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, he said the government is on course to deliver 150,000 housing units, which have been under construction since September 2022, with 11,000 units already completed.

The President explained that, beyond providing dignified shelter, this transformative programme is driving job creation, having already generated more than 250,000 jobs.

The President also said the government is introducing an innovative payment solution called LIPA SHA POLE POLE to address persistent challenges, including irregular premium contributions among informal sector workers.

This initiative, he noted, will enable Kenyans to remit their annual SHA contributions through flexible instalments, whether monthly, weekly, or even daily, based on their financial ability.

“It ensures families maintain continuous health coverage without financial strain, while simultaneously promoting the sustainability of the health insurance fund,” he said.

Further, the President said the government is working with the World Bank to roll out the KSh20 billion National Youth Opportunity Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project.

He said the initiative aims to empower more than 800,000 young people between 18 and 29 years, and up to 35 years for those with disabilities, by enhancing employability through skills training, on-the-job experience, recognition of prior learning, entrepreneurial development, and the promotion of a savings culture.

“The NYOTA project leverages the Hustler Fund platform and has already attracted over one million applicants for the business support component,” he said.

He said KSh5 billion has been committed to granting each successful young person KSh50,000 in seed capital to start their entrepreneurial journey by August 2025.

President Ruto also said the government will, beginning this week, commence the nationwide rollout of Climate Worx, a bold and ambitious programme aimed at engaging more than 110,000 young people in all 47 counties in meaningful work that strengthens the nation’s resilience, beginning with informal settlements.