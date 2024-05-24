President Ruto’s allies have become overnight billionaires claims former legislator Kimani Ngunjiri

KDRTV News Nakuru-The firebrand former Bahati Constituency legislator Kimani Ngunjiri has claimed that in less than one and half years of President Ruto’s regime, his closest allies have become billionaires and now questioning the sources of their wealth.

In a stunning revelation in Nakuru in a press conference Mr. Kimani Ngunjiri is demanding the Ethics and Anti-Corruption commission to investigate how some close allies of President Ruto have become over night billionaires terming their wealth accumulation suspicious and might be related to corruption.

The former legislator is also accusing some of the allies of President William as the architects behind the frustrations the deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is currently going through and each day he’s being isolated from the inner circles or sanctum of power in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Mr. Kimani Ngunjuri didn’t mince his words and pointed an accusing finger to the Minister of Transport Hon. Kipchumba Murkonen and Kapseret member of Parliament Hon. Sudi as the main architects from Rift Valley and assisted by Hon. Ndindi Nyoro the member of parliament for Kiharu Constituency from Muranga County.

The Deputy President has now started singing a different song from the one he sung before the elections where news reporters captured him claiming that the one man one vote one shilling that was being fronted by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga in their clarion call for the Building bridges initiative or the BBI that advocated for the same but that he campaigned against but now has made an about turn claiming that his people have been marginalized in the current government.

Mr. Gachagua’s sentiments have been rubbished by the minister for Public Service, Hon. Moses Kuria who is accusing the Deputy president of dishonesty of the highest caliber and must be stopped at all costs because it doesn’t envision the Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto and wondered why the Deputy president’s change of heart today while he vehemently campaigned against it in the last general elections.

Hon. Kuria went further to state that 50% of the top leadership hails from Mount Kenya region and Gachagua has no moral authority to claim marginalization while he’s part of the government and in any case there’s a complaint there are channels he can raise his concerns that can be addressed amicably without engaging the citizens from Mount Kenya region which might raise eye brows and residents might start disliking the current regime of President William Ruto that might derail his campaign manifesto he made to the people from the region and the entire country.