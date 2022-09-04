Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President Uhuru Allegedly Moves Out of State House Ahead of Monday Supreme Court Ruling

By

Published

20220904 094414 0000

Uhuru Kenyatta Moving out of State House

Outgoing President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta is said to be on his final stages of leaving the State House ahead of the Monday Supreme Court ruling. 

A photo seen by KDRTV that was shot outside the State House indicates that the retiring president hired a movers truck to collect his personal items. 

Dennis Itumbi, a former Statehouse Digital strategist and spokesperson for the Hustler country, has also asserted that private cars had also been removed from the Statehouse garage. 

“State House Watch…. Private Cars – Moved from SH Garage. Private stuff – Moved. Life and its Moments…. In less than 48 hours….” Itumbi wrote on his social media accounts. 

20220904 093325

However, it is said that Uhuru began evacuating the statehouse days before the general election on August 9th. He is scheduled to remain at the Statehouse until the inauguration of a new president. 

Uhuru has readied himself for retirement by building four mansions in Nairobi, Nakuru, Narok and Kiambu counties.

However, if the Supreme Court mandates a rerun of the presidential elections, which are required to be held within 60 days by the constitution, he may be forced to remain in the mansion for a bit longer.

The Apex court is on Monday September 5th set to give a verdict on the August 9 presidential elections which saw William Ruto trounce Azimio’s Raila Odinga. 

SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

Raila Odinga rejected the results, which he says the electoral commission announced illegally using falsified numbers.

Also Read: Three Supreme Court Orders Chebukati has Declined to Adhere to During the Scrutiny if IEBC Servers

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020