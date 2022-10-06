President William Ruto Submits List Of Cabinet Nominees

The fifth president of Kenya William Ruto has officially proposed a list of his cabinet nominees to parliament for reference.

Earlier today, the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula delivered the President’s message communicating the 22-member cabinet and Attorney General Nominee Justin Muturi.

However, the MPs are required to conclude the process of approval or rejection of the nominees within 28 days from the date of notification.

“As you are aware the Committee on Appointments is yet to be constituted, this has been occasioned by the fact that the House Business Committee is yet to be formed,” Wetangula

HBC is credited with the duty of nominating members to sit in the Appointment Committee.

On the other hand, Kenyan President William Ruto had before named his nominees to the Cabinet to lead the country.

Ruto maintained one serving cabinet secretary, and appointed former deputy prime minister Musalia Mudavadi as the prime cabinet secretary. This is a newly created position. Additionally, he appointed the former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Njuguna Ndung’u to be the cabinet secretary for the National Treasury.

President William Ruto said the prime cabinet secretary’s office is the most senior after that of the President and deputy president’s office.

According to president William Ruto, the prime cabinet secretary will assist the deputy president and the president in unison with the interior ministry.