Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

President William Ruto Submits List Of Cabinet Nominees

By

Published

images 51
President William Ruti

The fifth president of Kenya William Ruto has officially proposed a list of his cabinet nominees to parliament for reference.

Earlier today, the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula delivered the President’s message communicating the 22-member cabinet and Attorney General Nominee Justin Muturi.

However, the MPs are required to conclude the process of approval or rejection of the nominees within 28 days from the date of notification.

“As you are aware the Committee on Appointments is yet to be constituted, this has been occasioned by the fact that the House Business Committee is yet to be formed,” Wetangula

Screenshot og image

President William Ruto

HBC is credited with the duty of nominating members to sit in the Appointment Committee.

On the other hand, Kenyan President William Ruto had before named his nominees to the Cabinet to lead the country.

Ruto maintained one serving cabinet secretary, and appointed former deputy prime minister Musalia Mudavadi as the prime cabinet secretary. This is a newly created position. Additionally, he appointed the former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Njuguna Ndung’u to be the cabinet secretary for the National Treasury.

Also read Game on as William Ruto Unveils Nairobi Governor Candidate

President William Ruto said the prime cabinet secretary’s office is the most senior after that of the President and deputy president’s office.

According to president William Ruto, the prime cabinet secretary will assist the deputy president and the president in unison with the interior ministry.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019