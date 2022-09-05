Connect with us

Politics

Professor Wajackoyah & David Mwaure Congratulate Ruto After the Supreme Upholded His Win 

Published

Roots party leader professor George Wajackoyah and Agano party leader David Mwaure have sent congratulatory messages to President elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upholded his win on Monday September 5. 

Wajackoyah who was present in the ruling of the Azimio petition at the Supreme Court dismissed Raila Odinga’s claims and added that he will hold William Ruto’s government into account as a member of the opposition.

“We are going to hold the government of William Ruto accountable… we have fought a war and the supreme Court has decided so now what we need to do is live with harmony because life has to continue,” the Roots Party leader said.

pic mwaure

David Mwaure, for his part, congratulated Ruto on his victory, noting that he had already gotten confirmation from God and that the court’s judgment was also guided by God.

“I wish to very heartily congratulate His Excellency the President-Elect Dr. William Samoei Ruto on confirmation of his win by the Superior Court,” he said in a statement.

“Then God confirmed to us!! Na mimi nikatii mungu na nikatemea huu ushindi mate!!! We also filed an application to join the Petition in the Court of Appeal but when we were not allowed, God, himself decided to direct the Judges! All glory and honour to God.” He added. 

Mwaure has joined other leaders in congratulating Ruto on his victory, including COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, and the president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

“Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto, on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya,” Hichilema wrote on Twitter.

 “Look forward to working with Your Excellency William Ruto to strengthen & enhance historical good relations between Zamibia and Kenya based on our shared priorities for our two peoples.” He added. 

William Ruto will be sworn into office on Tuesday September 13. 

