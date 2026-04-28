Radio Citizen Presenter Tina Ogal Joins ODM, Eyes Embakasi East MP Seat

Veteran broadcaster Tina Ogal has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), declaring her intention to vie for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Elections.

Ogal was received into the party on Tuesday, April 28, during an event held at Chungwa House in Nairobi and presided over by ODM Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo. The announcement places her among a growing list of aspirants seeking to unseat incumbent MP Babu Owino, who is reportedly eyeing for Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

“I have welcomed several aspirants into the party as part of strengthening and rejuvenating it. Veteran radio presenter Tina Ogal has joined the party and expressed interest in the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat,” Omanyo stated.

Ogal’s entry into the race introduces a new dynamic in Embakasi East, a constituency expected to witness stiff competition. She becomes the second aspirant to publicly declare interest in the seat after Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, who has also hinted at a bid. With over two decades of experience in media, Ogal has built a strong public profile through her work at Royal Media Services, where she joined in 2004. Known for her commanding voice and fluency in Swahili, she has cultivated a loyal audience and earned recognition as a trusted media personality. Her career trajectory also saw her rise to the position of Acting Head of Radio following the departure of Jeridah Andayi.

Her transition from media to politics reflects a broader trend of Kenyan journalists leveraging their public influence to pursue elective positions. Notably, other media figures, including Trevor Ombija and Willis Raburu, have also expressed political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

During the recruitment event, ODM also welcomed other aspirants, including Bayamin Mahat, who is eyeing the Waberi Ward seat in Garissa County, and Bobby Onunga, who seeks to represent Embakasi Ward at the county assembly level.

Omanyo reiterated the party’s commitment to inclusivity and democratic participation, emphasizing the importance of opening political space to professionals and grassroots leaders. “We are committed to opening a democratic space that will encourage as many people as possible to join the party,” she said.

As political realignments gather pace, Ogal’s move signals ODM’s strategy to rejuvenate its ranks while intensifying competition in key urban constituencies. All eyes will now be on Embakasi East as the race begins to take shape.