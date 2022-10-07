Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Accuses the International Community Of Denying Him Presidency

By

Published

FB IMG 1665091292098

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga has accused the international community of not wanting him to become the Kenyan Head of State.

Speaking on Thursday October 6 during the launch of a memoir by political detainee Oduor Ong’wen, Raila claimed that his plan to make Kenya an industrialized country did not sit well with western countries. 

“The international monopoly capital is not comfortable when you are talking about making Kenya a manufacturing hub to supply Eastern and Central African region. Those people are not happy with you when you talk about beneficiation and value addition to local raw materials that are going to compete against international monopoly capital,” Raila said.

20221006 200720

The former Prime Minister also claimed that Wafula Chebukati’s decision to announce the presidential results on August 15 despite 4 commissioners dissenting was an indication that the elections had been manipulated. 

“On August 15, you saw the chairman of the commission running to go and announce the results and the bigger part of the commissioners saying ‘no, these are not the results.’ The international community cannot condemn such kind of an action because they knew what was happening. It can only happen in Africa, and not in Europe and the United States,” Raila stated.

“It is only here where the chairman of the electoral commission goes alone out of the seven commissioners to announce the results, then they say he is the hero of the day instead of saying he is the devil of the day.” He added. 

Related: Meet 5 Top Politicians Who Succeeded After Dumping Raila Odinga

Raila’s sentiments come barely a week after he revealed why he accepted William Ruto’s presidency despite him not agreeing with the Supreme Court’s verdict that threw away his petition. 

While speaking on September 29 the ODM leader revealed that any wrong move from his camp would have caused chaos in the country. 

He gave an example of Ivory Coast which plunged into chaos in 2010.

“It happened one time in Cote d’Ivoire when the electoral commission was about to announce results and a member of the commission who acted on behalf of the sitting president stood up when the chairman was beginning to read the results and grabbed the paper from the chairman and tore it in full view of the international media and then they started to fight,” Raila said. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga Reveals Why He Accepted President Ruto’s Presidency After Supreme Court Verdict

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019