Raila Agents to be Given Access to IEBC Servers Today

The Supreme Court has ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give access to its servers which was used in transmitting results during the August 9, 2022, general election.

The order was issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon in response to applications filed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua. Raila and Karua told the court in their prayers that the IEBC systems had been infiltrated by unauthorized persons and thus it was insecure enough for IEBC to deliver a free, fair, credible, transparent, accurate, and verifiable election.

“avail partnership agreements with its technical partners, list of users, trail, and admin access to provide clarity on the IEBC systems and their usage for review and verification, SUBJECT however to any security related issues thereof,” the Supreme Court ordered.

The court also ordered IEBC to disclose copies of its technological system security policy. According to the seven judges, this should include the password policy, password matrix, owners of system administration password(s), system users and levels of access, workflow chats for identification, tallying, transmission, and posting of portals, and any integrated APIs, as well as a list of human interface and controls for such intervention.

The Supreme Court further ordered the IEBC to give Raila and Karua certified copies of all penetration testing conducted on the IEBC election Technology System prior to and during the 2022 General and Presidential Elections. These include certified copies of all reports prepared in accordance with Regulation 10 of the Election (Technology) Regulations as well as certified copies of professional certifications prepared in accordance with Regulation 10(2) of the Election (Technology) Regulations.

The exercise is scheduled to take place today Wednesday, August 31st at the IEBC headquarters in Nairobi’s Anniversary Towers.

