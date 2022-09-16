Raila Blasts Ruto For Denouncing the Sahrawi Republic

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has chastised President William Ruto over the revocation of Sahrawi Republic.

While speaking on Tuesday during Azimio parliamentary group meeting in Machakos, Raila stated that it was unconstitutional for the president to denounce a country without consulting the Cabinet.

“To sever relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is unconstitutional since it was done without the approval of the Cabinet,” Raila said.

According to Raila the one sided move by Ruto paints Kenya in a bad light to the international community.

“The unilateral decisions are hurting the image of Kenya,” Raila added.

President Ruto had on Wednesday September 14 stated that Kenya does not recognize Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) as an independent state.

“At State House in Nairobi, received a congratulatory message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI. Kenya rescinds its recognition of the SADR and initiates steps to wind down the entity’s presence in the country,” Ruto wrote on his social media walls.

“Kenya supports the United Nations framework as the exclusive mechanism to find a lasting solution to the dispute over Western Sahara,” President Ruto added.

He however deleted the posts after an uproar on social media over his stance.

The diplomatic stance came just a day after the country’s president, Brahim Ghali, travelled to Kenya to attend the inauguration of President Ruto at Kasarani Stadium.

There were also plans to terminate all relations with the North African country , including closing its embassy in Kilimani.

Sahrawi has been seeking to break away from Morocco for years but its yet to be successful.

