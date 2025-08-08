Raila Fires Back at ‘One-Term’ Critics, Tells Kenyans to Judge Ruto Alliance in 2027

Veteran Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has sparked a political firestorm by staunchly defending his controversial alliance with President William Ruto, telling critics to “give us space” and “wait for 2027” before passing judgment.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of veteran politician Dr. Phoebe Asiyo at Wikondiek in Homa Bay County, Odinga dismissed the growing “one-term” chants from opposition ranks, insisting the broad-based government formed under a 10-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be judged on its track record at the end of the current term.

“To the naysayers, give us space and judge us in 2027. This is going to last till 2027; after that, we’ll see where we’ll go,” he declared.

“If you’re saying one term, one term… so what? It’s Kenyans who will decide the term.”

The alliance, born out of a March 2025 handshake deal, has seen Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secure 50% of government positions. Supporters tout it as a pragmatic approach to deliver reforms through a shared platform, while critics see it as a calculated move by Ruto to neutralize a powerful rival ahead of the 2027 elections.

The MoU’s priorities include strengthening devolution, youth empowerment, anti-corruption measures, and safeguarding civil liberties. A five-member National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) implementation team comprising Gabriel Oguda, Agnes Zani, Kevin Kiarie, Fatuma Ibrahim, and Javas Bigambo has been tasked with ensuring the agenda takes shape.

However, the partnership comes amid deepening public frustration over economic hardship, aggressive tax policies, and rising living costs. Many young Kenyans especially the Gen Z activists behind the 2024 anti-tax protests view Odinga’s move as a betrayal of the “new Kenya” vision they championed. Human rights groups have also condemned the government’s hardline response to dissent, citing casualties and abductions during protests.

Political analysts warn that the alliance could weaken Kenya’s democratic competition and entrench poor economic governance.

The move has divided ODM ranks, with some urging Odinga to instead join the growing “Anyone But Ruto” coalition featuring Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and Rigathi Gachagua. The emergence of new political players like Senator Okiya Omtatah and Fred Matiang’i further complicates the road to 2027.

At 80, Odinga is navigating what may be his final political chapter – one that could define him as either a unifying reformist or a leader who compromised his legacy in the name of political expediency.