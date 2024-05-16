Raila Mourns Death Of ODM Politician

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has mourned the death of Lamu County nominated MCA Mama Zahra Shee.

In a statement on Thursday, Raila described Mama Zahra as a highly valued and respected member of the ODM Party team in Lamu County and nationally.

“On behalf of the entire membership of our Party and on my own behalf, I wish to express our most sincere sympathies to you Mama Zahra’s family, her colleagues, and friends. I wish you the fortitude to bear this great loss,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister eulogized Zahra as an active, conscientious, and dedicated leader in the party, who was always focused on the good of the people and the ODM Party than on her self-aggrandizement.

“She was the unshakeable pillar of our Party in Lamu County and advisor at national level. Indeed, the void her unexpected departure has created in the Assembly and Party leadership is already visible and will be difficult for us in ODM to fill,” Raila added.

Mama Zahra was among party officials who accompanied Raila during a recruitment drive in Lamu County.

On his part, Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna termed Zahra as one of the strongest grassroots leaders in the ODM party.

“Mama Zahra hosted the Party in Lamu earlier this year and we had a very successful recruitment drive. She has been one of the strongest grassroots leaders in the ODM Party. I have received news of her death with profound sadness. May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace,” Sifuna stated.

Besides being a nominated MCA, Mama Zahra was a member of the ODM Women League National Executive Council (NEC).

