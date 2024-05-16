Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Mourns Death Of ODM Politician

By

Published

GNslz5PWEAAwKBa

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has mourned the death of Lamu County nominated MCA Mama Zahra Shee.

In a statement on Thursday, Raila described Mama Zahra as a highly valued and respected member of the ODM Party team in Lamu County and nationally.

“On behalf of the entire membership of our Party and on my own behalf, I wish to express our most sincere sympathies to you Mama Zahra’s family, her colleagues, and friends. I wish you the fortitude to bear this great loss,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister eulogized Zahra as an active, conscientious, and dedicated leader in the party, who was always focused on the good of the people and the ODM Party than on her self-aggrandizement.

“She was the unshakeable pillar of our Party in Lamu County and advisor at national level. Indeed, the void her unexpected departure has created in the Assembly and Party leadership is already visible and will be difficult for us in ODM to fill,” Raila added.

Mama Zahra was among party officials who accompanied Raila during a recruitment drive in Lamu County.

On his part, Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna termed Zahra as one of the strongest grassroots leaders in the ODM party.

“Mama Zahra hosted the Party in Lamu earlier this year and we had a very successful recruitment drive. She has been one of the strongest grassroots leaders in the ODM Party. I have received news of her death with profound sadness. May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace,” Sifuna stated.

Besides being a nominated MCA, Mama Zahra was a member of the ODM Women League National Executive Council (NEC).

Also Read: ODM Clarifies Reports Of Division Over Raila Odinga Succession

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020