Raila Odinga Dismisses Ruto Endorsements, Insists ODM Has Its Own 2027 Presidential Plan

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) finds itself at the heart of the conversation as the Party leader Raila Odinga firmly stated that ODM has not yet adopted any resolution regarding its 2027 electoral strategy or potential alliances, urging members to await the opportune moment for such critical decisions. The declaration comes amidst growing internal discussions and public endorsements of President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid by some ODM members, a move Odinga has openly rebuked.

Speaking during a parliamentary group meeting in Nairobi, Odinga emphasized the party’s commitment to service delivery and the implementation of existing agreements with the government. He reminded members of their signed commitment to work together until 2027, but clarified that this cooperation does not extend to pre-empting the party’s presidential aspirations. “Stand for what is right for the party and look at what you have signed and remain as an ardent member. We have signed that we will work together until 2027, but have not passed any resolution as a party to say how we are going into the election of 2027,” Odinga stated.

The former prime minister directly challenged those who doubt ODM’s capacity to field a presidential candidate. “Who told you that ODM does not have a candidate in 2027? We have a clear plan we are implementing,” he declared, hinting strongly at the party’s intention to contest the presidency. He further elaborated, “We are ODM. Who told you ODM will not have a candidate in 2027? Who has told you? So first, think as ODM. We have a clear plan that we have negotiated and agreed on. And let us continue to implement that plan. We will take other decisions when the time comes”.

Odinga’s remarks serve as a clear caution to ODM leaders who have been prematurely endorsing President Ruto’s 2027 bid, reminding them that such commitments have not been sanctioned by party organs. He clarified that the current cooperation with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which began informally and was later formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is intended to stabilize the country and reduce political confrontations. However, this arrangement, according to Odinga, is distinct from the party’s long-term electoral strategy.

The ODM secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, has also voiced concerns about the potential impact of the ongoing collaboration with the current regime on the party’s preparedness for the 2027 elections. While acknowledging that the party leader dictates coalition positions, Sifuna, who also serves as Nairobi senator, reaffirmed ODM’s intention to field its own presidential candidate in 2027. He warned that aligning with the current government without clear timelines could leave the party unprepared for a serious challenge.

As the 2027 elections draw closer, Odinga’s statements indicate a strategic patience within ODM, suggesting that while cooperation with the government continues, the party is meticulously planning its own path to power. The coming months will likely reveal more about this “clear plan” and whether ODM will indeed present a formidable presidential candidate to challenge the incumbent.